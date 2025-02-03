Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
Former Georgia Bulldogs staff member Scott Cochran has been hired as the head coach of a collegiate football team.
Former Georgia Bulldogs staffer Scott Cochran is back in the coaching world as it was recently announced that the former strength and conditioning coach nicknamed "Coach Yeah" would be accepting the head coaching job for the West Alabama Tigers. A Division II school located in Livingston, Alabama.
Cochran previously spent time on staff with legendary coaching figures such as Nick Saban and Kirby Smart and served as the Bulldogs' strength and conditioning coach from 2020-2023. He was a massive part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship run and his high-energy coaching style became iconic within the Georgia locker room. Following the Dawgs' 2023 season, the coach decided to step away from the program for personal reasons and eventually became the president of the American Addition Recovery Association shortly after he departed from coaching.
Coach Cochran's hiring means that Kirby Smart's massive tree of former staff members earning head coaching jobs has just gotten a little bigger. However, the vast difference in divisions between these two schools makes it highly unlikely that Cochran and Smart's paths will cross anytime soon.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Amongst Most Watched Games of 2024 College Football Season
- Numerous Former Bulldogs Earn Trip to Super Bowl LIX Following Eagles Victory
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily