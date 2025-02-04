Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs' defense could have something it has not had in a long time during the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their upcoming 2025 college football season and are steadily answering lingering questions about their upcoming roster. But while there are a handful of holes to fill this season, there is one position that may already have an answer.
This season, Georgia will be returning not one, but two players who started multiple games at the cornerback position as Daniel Harris and Daylen Everette will both be on the Dawgs roster in 2025. While the Bulldogs have never lacked sufficient talent at this spot under Kirby Smart, this will be one of the first instances that the Dawgs have this much experience at the position as well.
Though Harris and Everette have not been explicitly named starters and there are a handful of extremely talented players in the cornerback room that could win the job. The experience that the Bulldog veterans will bring to the room in 2025 will undoubtedly be a massive benefit to Georgia's defense.
