Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
See where Bulldogs' linebacker Jalon Walker is projected to land on draft night following the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Reese's Senior Bowl was concluded this past weekend and numerous prospects have now set their sights on Pro-days and the NFL Combine to increase their draft stock. With the Senior Bowl wrapped up, numerous analysts and experts have re-tooled their mock draft boards.
One player who received an update is Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker. According to ESPN's Matt Miller's mock draft, the Carolina Panthers are projected to select Walker with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Walker did not partake in last week's senior bowl events, changes and other projections have allowed to him to climb into the top 10.
During the 2024 season, Walker shined at the linebacker position, racking up 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. In addition to his robust statistical output, the linebacker was the clear-cut leader of the Georgia defense and his efforts during the season helped him become just the third Georgia Bulldog to receive the Butkus Award. Should Walker's draft prediction hold, he will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
