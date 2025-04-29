Dawgs Daily

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kennesaw State

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to win a third straight game against in-state rival Kennesaw State.

Austin Mixon

Slate Alford
Slate Alford / UGAA

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up an impressive series victory last weekend over the Oklahoma Sooners. Georgia is now ranked #9 in D1baseball's top 25 rankings and holds an overall record of 35-11. (12-9 in SEC)

After a disappointing week in which the Bulldogs were swept by Vanderbilt and lost a midweek game to Clemson, Georgia bounced back in a big way against the Sooners. Georgia must keep winning as they are in contention for a national seed in the tournament.

Georgia will most likely go with a bullpen game today, as they have in most midweek games this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm.

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kennesaw State

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch: Georgia vs Kennesaw State


• GameDay: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network

Published
Austin Mixon
AUSTIN MIXON

Austin Mixon is currently a senior in the sports management program at the University of Georgia. Austin is passionate about delivering insightful information about college sports and he will do so by covering primarily basketball and baseball as an intern.

