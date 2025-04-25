LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Oklahoma Game Two
Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs look to even the series against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma took game one of the series 8-6 on Thursday, behind a two-homer game from Dayton Tockey. Tockey had 5 RBIs in the game.
Georgia has now lost five straight. If the Bulldogs want to host a regional, especially a super, they have to start winning sooner rather than later.
With 11 conference games remaining and a record of 10-9 in the SEC, urgency must be at an all-time high. While Georgia did lose yesterday, the at-bats were very good in the game, especially considering Oklahoma starter Kyson Witherspoon is one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Oklahoma Sooners
• GameDay: Friday, April 25, 2025
• Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
• Stadium: Foley Field
• Where: Athens, Georgia
• Watch: SEC Network Plus
