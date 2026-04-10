Live Updates - The University of Georgia V.S The University of Florida, Game One

Follow along for live update of the Georgia vs Florida baseball game.

The University of Georgia squares off against long-time rival, the Florida Gators. They will face each other in a three-game series. As college baseball enters the backend of the season, every series matters.

The Dawgs are on an 8-game winning streak as they have swept SEC opponents Mississippi State and South Carolina. They also beat Presbyterian by a score of 28-3. UGA is 28-6 and is ranked as the fourth-best team in the country.

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) hits a home run during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators are 25-9 and coming off an impressive 4-3 win over the fifth-ranked in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles. The Gators are 7-5 in the SEC, but have proved they are a team that can beat anyone.

UGA catcher Daniel Jackson continues to impress everyone. The junior catcher has hit 16 homers and has thrown out 50% of runners trying to steal a base. The Bulldogs' lineup is full of players who can hurt you with the long ball. As a team, the University of Georgia leads the nation in homers with 98.

Joey Volchko is projected to start today, as he has turned into the Dawgs ace. When Volchko is on, his cutter seems to be untouchable. He also has one of the best defenses in the country behind him. Kolby Branch and Tre Phelps lock down the left side of the diamond, and Cole Johnson has made a statement as a great defender in the outfield. During the Tennessee series, Johnson robbed what would have been a go-ahead home run.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) celebrates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An important series for both teams, so expect heated moments and pure competition. Last year, the Dawgs swept the Gators at their place, and nothing would make them happier if they could do it again this year.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.

Starting lineup for the visiting Florida Gators:

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs:

*Editor Note- We will update starting lineups and projected starting pitchers when the information is released.*