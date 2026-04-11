Live Updates - The University of Georgia V.s The University of Florida, Game Two.

Follow along for live updates of game two of the Georgia-Florida baseball game.

The Dawgs and Gators get ready for another duel today at 12 p.m. The Dawgs will be eager to jump out to an early lead and come to life quickly. A perfect day for baseball as we will be in the 80's with not a single cloud in the sky.

Yesterday, the University of Florida beat the University of Georgia by a score of 8-2. The game started as an elite pitching duel between Joey Volchko and Aidan King. The only run (unearned) came in the 1st inning, when an error was made in the outfield.

Joey Volchko pitched 6.0 innings, gave up one hit, and struck out 7 Gators. Aiden King pitched 7.3 Innings, walked a couple of batters late in the game, and gave up a couple of hits. Tre Phelps extended his hitting streak to 9 games, as his hit was the one to break up the no-hitter in the 7th inning.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Georgia second baseman Ryan Black (2) dives for a ball hit up the middle during the game with Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In yesterday's matchup, the Dawgs hit 4 balls with exit velocities over 100 mph, but each was caught or resulted in an out. Baseball is a game of inches, and yesterday it was not the Dawgs night. Also, yesterday was a sell-out crowd of 3,633.

The Dawgs will have to win today's matchup and tomorrow's if they want to win the series. Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, and Kolby Branch will have to lead the way at the plate to grab momentum quickly and early.

Despite the seven-run inning yesterday, the Dawgs are in no place to be freaking out. Georgia was able to hold the Gators for 6 innings, until the Gators' offense exploded. Today, the Dawgs will look to apply pressure to Gator pitchers any way they can.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Georgia left fielder Tre Phelps (1) follows through as he connects with a pitch during the game with Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the visiting Florida Gators: starting on the bump, RHP #12 Liam Peterson. #3 cf Kyle Jones, #11 dh Brendan Lawson, #10 3b Ethan Surowiec, #14 c Karson Brown, #5 rf Blake Cyr, #4 2b Cade Kurland, #13 1b Landon Stripling, #43 lf Jacob Kendall, and #25 ss Kolt Myers.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP #27 Dylan Vigue. #1 3b Tre Phelps, #3 c Daniel Jackson, #8 cf Rylan Lujo, #21 dh Jordy Oriach, #22 lf Henry Allen, #28 1b Brennan Hudson, #2 2b Ryan Black, #9 ss Kolby Branch, and #14 rf Kenny Ishikawa.