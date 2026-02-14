Live Updates - Game Two University Of Georgia Vs Wright State University

Follow along as the University of Georgia plays Wright state in a double header today. Game two of the series starts at 1 p.m and game three starts at 4:45 p.m.

Foley Field renovations include a new AstroTurf field. Georgia opens its home season on Thursday Feb. 20, 2025. | Marc Weiszer/Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yesterday's recap can be found here.

A beautiful day for baseball! Cloudy conditions and a high of only 62 degrees. The clouds will stay for the second game today, but the temperature will drop slightly. The University of Georgia took game one of the series yesterday by a score of 13-1. The dawgs provided fireworks on offense as two home runs were hit. The defense was also outstanding as pitching did not seem to be a big issue yesterday. The dawgs will look to take the series win today at 1p.m and get the series sweep at 4:45. Yesterday fans packed Foley Field from the stands all the way to the field behind the right field wall. Since todays game is on a Saturday I expect for the stadium to be full even more, as college students do not have any classes today. The dawgs will look to keep their bats hot to keep the energy high in the stadium.

You can watch both of the games on SEC Network +. You can also listen to the game on 960TheRef.

Starting Lineup for the visiting Wright State University: Starting at pitcher LHP Griffen Paige, 2b Hunter Warren, 3b Patrick Fultz, ss Braylen Blomquist, 1b JP Peltier, dh Gus Gregory, c Nate Manley, rf Cam Gilkerson, cf Andrew Duncan, and lf Parker Falkenstein.

Starting Lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: Starting at pitcher LHP Kenny Ishikawa, lf Ryan Black, 3b Tre Phelps, 1b Jordy Oriach, dh Daniel Jackson, cf Ty Peeples, rf Rylan Lujo, c Brennan Hudson, ss Kolby Branch, and 2b Ryan Wynn.

There are a couple of new names in the lineup (Ty Peeples, Rylan Lujo, Brennan Hudson, and Ryan Wynn) for the Bulldogs in the first game of the doubleheader, as we are early in the season. New players will have a chance to impress the coach and the fans during the first game today. Utility player Daniel Jackson was removed from the game yesterday in the 7th inning, but he is back in the lineup as dh today. A great sign for the bulldogs.

GeorgiaÕs Corey Collins (6) celebrates with teammate Josh Stinson after hitting a home run during Game 3 of the Super NCAA Regional against NC State at Foley Field on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Athens, Ga. NC State won 8-5. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1st Inning: WSU Leaves A Man On Second And Draws No Blood, UGA Has No Offensive Luck (0-0).

Top: LHP Kenny Ishikawa starts on the bump for the Bulldogs. Hunter Warren starts the game off with a leadoff single. Fultz followed it up by striking out. Blomquist popped out in foul territory near first base. Warren steals second base. Peltier strikes out looking leaving a runner on second.

Bottom: LHP Griffen Paige is the starting pitcher for the Wright State Raiders. Ryan Black leads it off for the Dawgs with a soft fly out to left field. Phelps grounds out sharply to third base. Oriach hits a groundball straight into the shift near second and is thrown out at first.

2nd Inning: WSU Goes Three Up Three Down, UGA Adds Two Runs Thanks To Daniel Jackson And Rylan Lujo Home Runs. (2-0 UGA).

Top: Gregory leads of the top of the inning by striking out swinging. Manley grounds out to shortstop. Gilkerson hits a can of corn fly out to center field.

Bottom: Daniel Jackson leads of the bottom of the inning by feeding the trees and hits another home run his second of the series. Peeples hits a high fly out to right field. Lujo joins the party and hits a solo home run to left field on his first at bat as a Georgia Bulldog. Hudson hits a dribbler that started foul and ended up fair for an infield base hit. Hudson advances to second on a wild pitch. Branch strikes out swinging. Wynn grounds out to shortstop.

3rd Inning: WSU Strikes Out At All Three At Bats, UGA Leaves A Runner On Second Base And Draws No Blood (2-0 UGA).

Top: Andrew Duncan starts the third inning by striking out swinging. Falkenstein gets frozen at the plate and strikes out looking. Warren joins the strikeout party as UGA pitcher Ishikawa strikes out the side.

Bottom: Ryan Black starts the bottom of the inning with a base hit through the first and second base gap. Phelps lines out sharply to left field, WSU left fielder Parker Falkenstein lays out and makes a diving catch to rob Phelps. Oriach strikes out swinging on a wicked curveball. Black steals second base. Jackson strikes out looking on a full count.