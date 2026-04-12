Live Updates - University of Georgia V.s University of Florida, Game Three

Follow along for live updates for the last game of the Georgia vs Florida series. Winners take all as the series is tied 1-1. Bulldogs vs Gators scheduled to face off at 12 p.m.

Yesterday, the Dawgs performed the complete opposite at the plate than they did in the first series. The Bulldogs were able to collect 12 hits in nine innings. Outhitting the gators 12-2. The Dawgs picked up the win yesterday by a score of 5-1.

Dylan Vigue had a great game on the mound; he went 6 innings, and the Florida hitters couldn't figure him out. The Dawgs were able to start better than in the first game. In the first inning of game one, the Bulldogs had two errors, which allowed a precious run to come in. Yesterday, the Dawgs hammered the Gators in the first inning. The Gators went three and out, and the Dawgs struck blood first.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson speaks with Athletic Director Josh Brooks and UGA president Jere W. Morehead after winning a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Wes Johnson announced that Matt Scott will get the start for the series finale today. He also mentioned that the bullpen is healthy and he is willing to change pitchers whenever he can, in order to get the series win.

Rylan Lujo has been on a heater recently as he went 3-4 yesterday with an RBI. Also, Jordy Oriach has been playing great recently. He also went 3-4 and had a couple of RBI's. A great sign for the Bulldogs as the whole lineup is getting in on the fun offensively.

Kolby Branch had a great defensive game yesterday. The shortstop had seven putouts on seven opportunities. One of the loudest moments in the game was after Jordy Oriach got a hit, and Ty Peeples came in to pitch-run for him. Rylan Lujo was also on second base. When Florida's pitcher head was down, both runners took off to steal second and third. Foley field erupted, which caused the Florida head coach to come out for a mound meeting. Showing the country that Foley Field is a scary place to play.

The UGA paint line gets fired up during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Today should be a great day for baseball as temperatures will be in the 80's yet again. A tale as old as time, Dawgs vs Gators.

Starting lineups for the visiting Florida Gators: starting on the mound, RHP #17 Russell Sandefer. #3 cf Kyle Jones, #11 dh Brendan Lawson, #10 3b Ethan Surowiec, #14 c Karson Bowen, #5 lf Blake Cyr, #4 2b Cade Kurland, #13 1b Landon Stripling, #16 rf Hayden Yost, and #22 ss Kolt Myers.

Starting lineups for the Georgia Bulldogs: Starting on the mound, RHP #10 Matt Scott. #1 2b Tre Phelps, #3 c Daniel Jackson, #21 dh Jordy Oriach, #8 cf Rylan Lujo, #4 3b Michael O'Shaughnessy, #28 1b Brennan Hudson, #2 rf Ryan Black, #9 ss Kolby Branch, and #23 lf Cole Johnson.