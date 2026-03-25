MLB Opening Day Rosters - Every Georgia Bulldog That Made an MLB Roster

Every former Georgia Bulldog that made an MLB opening day roster.

While football may be in a bit of a lull right now, baseball season is ramping up. College baseball is in the midst of conference games taking place and major league baseball is kicking off opening week. The Georgia Bulldogs are having a successful season thus far as they have won both of their conference series to this point.

Head coach Wes Johnson is in his third year with the program and is looking to make postseason play for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs boast one of the best offenses in all of college baseball as they currently lead the country in home runs hit up to this point.

While Coach Johnson has helped elevate Georgia's baseball's team since his arrival, the program has had some strong prospects flow through Athens over the years. So with that said, here are the list of former Bulldogs that are set to be on an opening day roster this season.

Georgia Bulldogs to Make an MLB Opening Day Roster:

Mar 13, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Kyle Farmer (15) singles during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kyle Farmer, INF, Atlanta Braves

Emerson Hancock, SP, Seattle Mariners

*This article will be updated as MLB opening day rosters continue to be announced*

It should be noted that while there are only two to have made an opening day roster, there are others who could work their way to the big leagues this season.

Charlie Condon tops that list with the Colorado Rockies. He ranks as the 70th best prospect, according to MLB.com. Condon played in 20 spring training games for the Rockies this year. He batted .385 with three home runs, four doubles and five walks. He posted an OPS of 1.174.

Cole Wilcox is another name that could make his way to the big leagues at some point this season. He made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays last season and is now with the Seattle Mariners, alongside his former teammate Hancock.

Will Childers is another name to keep an eye on. Last year he worked his way up to AAA with the Milwaukee Brewers and in six appearances in spring training this year, he pitched five innings, struck out five batters and didn't allow any runs. Childers pitched for Georgia from 2020-2022.

The Bulldogs have a long list of players who are currently competing for MLB roster spots and will have the opportunity to work their way up the ranks this season to make their big league debuts.