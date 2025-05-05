NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Host Regional
In the latest Field of 64 projections, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to host the regional round.
The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 6 in the latest NCAA baseball rankings. The Bulldogs have won six straight games after completing the sweep against the Missouri Tigers over the weekend. There are just two weeks left in the regular season, so here is where Georgia currently sits in the latest field of 64 projections.
The Diamond Dawgs are projected to be a one seed in the regional round of the postseason. That means Foley Field would be a host venue for the first round. The projected opponents right now are Georgia Tech, Stetson and Yale.
Georgia has already defeated Georgia Tech once this season by a final score of 5-2 at Truist Park.
Last year during the regional round, Georgia beat Army, UNCW and Georgia Tech to advance to the super regional round. The Bulldogs also hosted the super regional round last season but fell one game short against NC State to advance to Omaha for the College World Series.
If Georgia does clinch a host spot in the regional round, that would have the Bulldogs sitting pretty for postseason play. At Foley Field this season, Georgia is 27-3 as opposed to a 9-8 record on the road.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- Florida State
- LSU
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- UC Irvine
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Troy
- Louisville
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- USC
