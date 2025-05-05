Dawgs Daily

NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Host Regional

In the latest Field of 64 projections, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to host the regional round.

Georgia Baseball Celebrates advancing to Super Regional / Photo Via UGAA
The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 6 in the latest NCAA baseball rankings. The Bulldogs have won six straight games after completing the sweep against the Missouri Tigers over the weekend. There are just two weeks left in the regular season, so here is where Georgia currently sits in the latest field of 64 projections.

The Diamond Dawgs are projected to be a one seed in the regional round of the postseason. That means Foley Field would be a host venue for the first round. The projected opponents right now are Georgia Tech, Stetson and Yale.

Georgia has already defeated Georgia Tech once this season by a final score of 5-2 at Truist Park.

Last year during the regional round, Georgia beat Army, UNCW and Georgia Tech to advance to the super regional round. The Bulldogs also hosted the super regional round last season but fell one game short against NC State to advance to Omaha for the College World Series.

If Georgia does clinch a host spot in the regional round, that would have the Bulldogs sitting pretty for postseason play. At Foley Field this season, Georgia is 27-3 as opposed to a 9-8 record on the road.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida State
  3. LSU
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. Clemson
  10. Oregon State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. West Virginia
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. UCLA
  19. Troy
  20. Louisville
  21. Southern Miss
  22. Arizona
  23. Alabama
  24. Ole Miss
  25. USC

Published
