NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Georgia Bulldogs Remain Solid After Loss
The Georgia Bulldogs remain solid in the latest NCAA Baseball field of 64 projections despite their loss.
The Georgia Bulldogs fell in the second round of the SEC Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Dawgs' typical red-hot offense just could not get going against the Sooners. Now, Georgia is shifting its full attention to the regional round.
Prior to the SEC Tournament, Georgia was set to host the regional round and land a top eight seed, which would put them in position to also host the super regional. Following their loss to Oklahoma, Georgia still remains in that same position, according to Baseball America's latest projections.
The projections have Georgia ranked sixth overall and playing host to the Duke, Stetson and Wright State.
The Bulldogs won their regional last season and then advanced to the Super Regional, where they hosted NC State. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they came up just one game short of making it to Omaha. The last time Georgia made the College World Series was all the way back in 2008.
The Diamond Dawgs playing at home is a great sign as they posted an overall record of 29-4 at Foley Field this season. For example, on the road, Georgia went 10-10 this season.
The entire field of 64 will be revealed on Monday following the conclusion of conference tournaments. Host sites as well as the entire field will be displayed on ESPN2 at noon. The Regional round will then begin that Friday.
