Former Georgia Bulldogs Cornerback Ondre Evans Announces Commitment to NC State

Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Ondre Evans has found a new home in the NCAA transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal is currently open as teams all across the country scramble to retain players on their roster, while also making highly talented additions of their own in hopes of competing for a national title.

With the massive amounts of activity taking place, a handful of players in the portal have begun finding new homes ahead of the 2026 college football season. The latest player to do so is former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ondre Evans.

According to reports, Evans has reportedly signed with the NC State Wolfpack after less than a week in the portal. The defensive back entered with a "Do not contact" tag and is expected to be used in a much larger role with his new school.

Evans was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and was expected to have a massive impact on the Bulldogs secondary at some point in his career. However, it appears that his talents will be utilized on the Wolfpack this upcoming season.

The Bulldogs have prioritized depth at the defensive backfield over the past few seasons. While Evans did not play in a starting role for the Bulldogs, the cornerback's departure has negatively impacted Georgia's depth in that room, and the Dawgs will likely look to replenish it ahead of the 2026 season.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the transfer portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from the Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*