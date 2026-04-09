The Bulldogs Are on An 8-Game Winning Streak Heading Into Matchup Against Florida

The University of Georgia baseball team is on a heater right now. They are currently on an 8-game winning streak. The Dawgs also hold the number one spot in the SEC right now, above Texas and Mississippi State. They have put together impressive wins and will look to extend their winning streak against Florida this weekend.

The Bulldogs have averaged 10 runs per game, while only allowing 4.63 runs in the last 8 games. They have proved to the country that they can hit home runs anywhere, anytime. The Dawgs lead the country in home runs, hitting 98 of them in just 38 games. That averages to 2.9 homers per game. The Dawgs have a 25-homer lead over the team in second place (Vanderbilt - 73).

Not only have the Dawgs been able to hit the long ball, but they have also shown consistent at-bats. The Dawgs are tied for fourth place in the nation for the best batting average. As a team, they are sitting at a batting average of .329. UGA has three players batting above .400. They are Tre Phelps, Daniel Jackson, and Cole Koniarsky.

Georgia's Corey Collins (6) gets ready to bat while his teammates cheer him on during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tre Phelps is also tied for first with the most times a batter has been hit by a pitch (20 times). There is no great way for a pitcher to pitch to Tre because he seems to have the fastest hands in the nation. If a pitcher gets lucky enough to get by Tre Phelps, they then have to worry about Daniel Jackson, who has hit 16 homers.

If the Dawgs can hold onto their regular-season SEC lead, it will be the first time they have won the conference since 2008, when David Perno coached the team. The Dawgs have 18 SEC games left to hold onto their 1.5-game lead over Texas. The Dawgs will have to face SEC opponents Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, and Auburn.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) celebrates with Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) after hitting his second home run during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia will start the series against the University of Florida tomorrow (4/10) at 6 p.m. Last year, the Bulldogs swept the 14th-ranked Florida Gators at their place. Even though the Gators are not ranked this year, this series would be an event you do not want to miss. A rivalry as old as time, which holds special moments for each team. Both Saturday and Sunday's games will start at 12 p.m.

The Florida Gators are 25-9 and 7-5 in conference play. They have played the 5th-ranked Florida State Seminoles three times this season, and the Gators have found a way to beat theior in state rivals all three times. Although the Gators are a very inconsistent team, as they lost a series matchup against High Point University, and almost got swept.

A statement series for both teams, and as always, bragging rights. If the Dawgs can play the way they have throughout the season, they should be able to get the job done with ease. But there is something about rivalry games that gets the best out of both teams.

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) takes the field during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on Georgia baseball here. We will also post live updates of this series on this page.