Blue Cain Announces Return to Georgia Basketball

Blue Cain has announced he will return to the Georgia Bulldogs for another season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had quite a few players announce they are transferring out of the program since the season came to an end. They have managed to hold on to a few of their core players and perhaps the biggest one just made his decision official. Blue Cain has announced he will return for another season.

Cain joins Kanon Catchings, Marcus Millender and Kareem Stagg amongst the names who will return to Georgia next season.

Blue Cain Announces Return to Georgia Bulldogs

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) drives to the basket against Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) and guard Amari McCottry (4) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A big retention for the Bulldogs as they lost a lot of their core from a season ago. Jake Wilkins, Jackson McVey, Somto Cyril, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Jordan Ross and Dylan James all announced they are entering the transfer portal.

Cain this past season averaged 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also hot 46.8 percent from the field. He has spent the last three seasons with the Bulldogs and will now return for a fourth season with head coach Mike White.

Georgia is in a very similar position to where they were this time last year. The Bulldogs managed to return just a handful of players from the previous season and had to dip their hand into the portal to build out the rest of their roster. This year, they will be building around the likes of Cain, Millender, Stagg and Catchings.

Despite the number of losses Georgia experienced last offseason, they managed to win the most games in the regular season in program history and make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. They still, however, have not managed to win a game in the tournament and are looking to change that.

The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday this week and will remain open for two weeks. The Bulldogs have already started recruiting prospects from the portal as potential portal additions for next season. One addition they have already made is Millender's brother, Kamauri Millender, who is transferring in from from New Mexico Junior College.

Coach White has continued to elevate the success he has had with the Bulldogs over the last three years. Next year, the expectation will likely be to only make the NCAA tournament, but to also make it out of the first round. Luckily, it looks like they will still have a strong core to work with.