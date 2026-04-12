Former Georgia Bulldogs Center Somto Cyril Announces Transfer to the Miami Hurricanes

Former Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril has announced that he will be continuing his collegiate basketball career with the Miami Hurricanes.

The 2025-2026 college basketball season has come to a close, as schools all across the country begin their nationwide scramble to prepare for the next season. One of the biggest ways a program can do so, is by acquiring talent within the transfer portal.

One of the latest players to announce their next destination is Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril, who will be joining the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026-2027 season after spending two seasons in Athens.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Cyril was a force to be reckoned with inside the paint. The center averaged just over nine points during the 2026 season, and averaged just shy of two blocks a game during his career.

Cyril's presence within Georgia's roster undoubtedly played a factored in the team's ability to reach back-to-back March Madness tournaments. A feat no Bulldogs roster had done in more than 20 years.

Cyril's excellence did have some frustrating moments, however. Oftentimes, the center found himself in foul trouble early into a game and he was even ejected during a handful of contests throughout his career. Nevertheless, his presence on the court was a key factor to Georgia's success.

How Somto Cyril's Transfer Affects the Georgia Bulldogs

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) celebrates after dunking the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Losing a player who can make as massive of an impact as Cyril did in the paint is a tough blow for Mike White and the Bulldogs' roster. Even with Cyril, the Dawgs often found themselves on the losing end of a rebound battle in 2026. Cyril's absence this season likely will not make dominating the glass any easier.

Despite this, White and his staff have strung together another impressive transfer class, and has retained a handful of key contributors such as guard Blue Cain. Should Georgia's returning pieces and new additions deliver results, the Dawgs will have an excellent chance to make another tournament appearance.

As the offseason continues, Mike White and his staff will look to prepare the Bulldogs as best they can be ahead of the 2026-2027 season. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more updates from the Bulldogs basketball program.