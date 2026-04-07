Georgia Basketball's Jake Wilkins Enters the Transfer Portal

Georgia basketball's Jake Wilkins has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal is now officially open as the college basketball season has come to a close, and the Georgia Bulldogs just had another player enter the mix. Forward Jake Wilkins, son of NBA legend and former Bulldog Dominique Wilkins, has entered the transfer portal.

A tough loss for the Hoop Dawgs as Wilkins showed signs of being a young up and coming star for the Bulldogs. Add in the fact that he is the son of a former Georgia legend and it stings a bit more.

One of the first things Wilkins managed to showcase as a Bulldog was his ability to rise above the rim and throw down highlight dunks just like his dad.

Wilkins has now joined the list of Jeremiah Wilkinson, Somto Cyril, Dylan James, Jackson McVey and Jordan Ross for players who have emtered the portal. The only players to announce their return up to this point are Marcus "Smurf" Millender and Kareem Stagg.

Georgia's Jake Wilkins Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Dec 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Jake Wilkins (21) points to teammates against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

It's been a tough offseason for the Bulldogs so far. They were a first round exit in the NCAA tournament and now a large portion of their roster is headed to a new home for next season. Georgia managed to win the most regular season games in program history and make the tournamrnt for the second year in a row, but they will have a very new roster next season.

It should be noted that Georgia lost the majority of its roster after last season as well and managed to have a lot of success this season. Important as it looks like they will be doing the same thing this offseason as well.

Veteran guard Blue Cain has not yet announced what his decision is for the upcoming season and neither has Kanon Catchings. Georgia would probably prefer both of those players.

The transfer portal for college basketball officially opened the day after the national title game, which was on Monday. It will remain open for two weeks.

It will be interesting to see what Mike White and his staff can consrtuct out of the portal as they look to remain competitive in the SEC. The Bulldogs have made the tournament twice under Coach White, but both years have resulted in a first round exit in rather large defecits.