Georgia Basketball Earns Transfer Commitment From UTSA's Marcus Millender
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another member to their basketball roster ahead of the 2025 season.
As the 2025 college basketball season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs have been very active in the transfer portal and have just added another commitment. This time, it is UTSA guard Marcus Millender, who recently committed to the Bulldogs earlier this week.
Millender, a point guard from Houston, Texas spent the previous two seasons with the Roadrunners and turned in an average of 12.3 points per game. The guard was also a major contributor on defense, averaging just over a steal a game for UTSA in 2024.
Coming out of high school, Millender was listed as a 3-star recruit and was heavily recruited by teams such as South Alabama and UTSA. His defensive skillset and experience will provide some much-needed depth to the Bulldogs guard position. An area where they have been looking to improve this offseason.
The Dawgs will look to utilize the new talent on their roster in hopes of making the iconic March Madness tournament for the second year in a row after making the dance for the first time since 2015.
Georgia Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker:
- Silas Demary Jr. (UConn)
- De'Shayne Montgomery (Dayton)
- RJ Godfrey (Clemson)
- Jordyn Kee (Miami)
- Savo Drezgic
Georgia Basketball 2025 Recruiting Class:
- Jacob Wilkins
- Kareem Stagg
- Jackson McVey
- Jeremiah Wilkinson (Transfer)
- Jordan Ross (Transfer)
- Kanon Catchings (Transfer)
- Justin Bailey (Transfer)
- Marcus Millender (Transfer)
