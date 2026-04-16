Georgia Basketball Lands Commitment from David Ugonna Out of Africa NBA Academy

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from David Ugonna from the Africa NBA Academy.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of constructing their roster for next year's season. Mike White and his staff have now added an intriguing prospect from the Africa NBA Academy as David Ugonna has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Ugonna is a 6-11 center who has shown promising abilities at both ends of the floor. In his first season for River Hoops, he averaged 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Ugonna did not start playing basketball until 2020 and has since become a rising prospect in the Basketball Africa League.

Georgia Bulldogs Land David Ugonna from Africa NBA Academy

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White looks on against the Saint Louis Billikens during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The league has produced a couple of recent NBA players over the years. Khaman Maluach, a current player for the Phoenix Suns and Reuben Chinyelu, a current star for the Florida Gators, have both come out of the league.

Ugonna has sown the ability to defend the rim on the defensive end, be an impact player in the rebounding department and even stretch out to the three point line and hit down open shots. A very versatile that should benefit the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia has big shoes to fill at the position as Somto Cyril transferred out of the program and will be playing for the Miami Hurricanes next season. Cyril had been a defensive force for the Bulldogs the last two seasons and became a force around the rim on both ends.

The Bulldogs will continue to fill other voids on the roster that were left by players transferring out of the program. Jordan Ross, Jake Wilkins, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Dylan James, Jackson McVey and Somto Cyril all entered the portal. Georgia did retain the likes of Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings, Kareem Stagg and Marcus "Smurf" Millender.

Coach White has continued to elevate the program since his arrival. The team made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and set a new program record for most regular season wins this past year. However, a win in the tournament under Coach White still eludes the program.

It will be interesting to see how next season plays out for the Bulldogs. They are in a similar situation that they were in last offseason in regards to having to dip their hand into the portal to help construct a roster while also building around key players that they retained from the season before.