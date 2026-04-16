Duke's Cayden Boozer Makes Decision on Basketball Future As Brother Cameron Prepares to Be Top NBA Draft Pick

One Boozer is better than none.

Duke guard Cayden Boozer will return to the program for his sophomore season, the team announced on Thursday.

Boozer’s return was certainly not a lock, but with twin brother Cameron among the NBA’s top prospects, it is a coup for the Blue Devils to land a key rotational piece back for another loaded roster heading into next season.

While Cayden Boozer’s season may be remembered for the consequential turnover that led to the buzzer-beating loss to UConn in the Elite Eight, Boozer rose to a more prominent role late in the year with Caleb Foster fracturing his foot, and largely played well with more on his shoulders as the team’s primary ball-handler.

Boozer played in 38 games, making 11 starts, averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds on 50% shooting from the floor overall and a 30.3% mark from three.

While Boozer’s return adds to the depth of the roster, the backcourt is looking crowded heading into next season

Duke would certainly rather have Boozer than not heading into next season, but the backcourt is looking crowded on what should be another loaded Blue Devils team with sky-high expectations.

Boozer is back, Foster is returning for his senior season and the Blue Devils will welcome one of the top prospects in the country into the fold in point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

At time of writing, Duke had also been in the mix for star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, although it’s unclear if the Blue Devils’ pursuit will continue with Boozer’s return to the program next season.

Aside from its trio of guards, Duke is awaiting NBA draft decisions from wing Dame Sarr and center Patrick Ngongba II. But even if they do not return, the Blue Devils will have plenty of talent in five-star forwards Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard, as well as four-star center Maxime Meyer, who are all expected to play major roles in Durham next season.

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