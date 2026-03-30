Georgia Basketball's Jeremiah Wilkinson Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Georgia basketball guard Jeremiah Wilkinson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

With the college basketball season nearing its end, that means the NCAA transfer portal is on the verge of opening up. The Georgia Bulldogs already had one player announce their plans to enter the portal, and now, another has entered the mix.

Guard Jeremiah Wilkinson has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal. Wilkinson transferred to Georgia last offseason from Cal and now is going to be looking for his third team in as many years.

Wilkinson was a pivotal piece for the Bulldogs this past season. He averaged 17.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from the field. He was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs this past season, so a significant loss for the Bulldogs heading into next year.

Jeremiah Wilkinson Announces Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) dribbles the ball against Saint Louis Billikens guard Quentin Jones (1) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He started in 21 games for the Bulldogs this past year. However, after missing several games due to an injury during the regular season, Wilkinson started coming off the bench for the remainder of the year. He thrived in that role, as he helped lead the Bulldogs to a 5-1 record in their last six games to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Coming back from his injury, Wilkinson proceeded to score 19, 19, 28 and 18 points in his next four games. His ability to score the ball and create his own shot in the offense ended up being huge for head coach Mike White and his team down the stretch.

Wilkinson joins veteran forward Dylan James on the list of Bulldogs who have announced their plans to enter the portal once it officially opens. It's the new world of college sports and every team has to deal with it, so it's safe to assume that James and Wilkinson won't be the only Bulldogs to make that decision.

Coming into this past season, the Bulldogs watched most of their roster depart and had just a handful of returning players, James being one of them. Despite that, Georgia still managed to win the most regular season games in program history and make the NCAA tournament again. However, a victory in the NCAA tournament still eludes Coach White and the Bulldogs.

College basketball players will officially be able to enter the portal on April 7th, following the national championship game. The portal will remain open until April 21st.