Georgia Bulldogs Bounce Back with Double-Digit Win Over LSU Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs got a bounce back win on Wednesday night after a double-digit win over LSU.
The Georgia Bulldogs bounced back after a tough road loss to Alabama with an 81 to 62 win over the LSU Tigers. Georgia improved to 16-7 on the season and has an impressive 13-1 record at home.16 wins matches Georgia’s win total in each of the last two seasons.
The first half featured nine lead changes, with both teams shooting well from three. With 7:26 left in the first half, Georgia took a timeout with the game tied 27-27. They ended the half on a 9-4 run, during which LSU shot 2/12 from the field. In fact, LSU did not make their first two-point field goal until less than two minutes to go in the half.
The difference in the first half was turnovers and rebounds, with Georgia holding a +17 rebounding advantage and a +10 turnover advantage. They had seven more second-chance points than the Tigers.
The second half started off close with LSU hitting two free throws to make it a three-point game, 49-46, with 14:58 to go. In the next 4:17, Georgia went on an 11-4 run to make it a 60-50 ball game. During this run, the Bulldogs forced three straight turnovers and had two blocks.
Georgia never looked back after their 11-4 run. They ended the game on a 21-12 run in the final 12 minutes and a 32-16 run overall.
Asa Newell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points on 6/10 shooting and 1/1 from deep. He added four rebounds and one block. Blue Cain lit up the stat sheet and was two rebounds shy of a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. De’Shayne Montgomery and Rj Godfrey added 12 apiece.
Georgia played tough defense, with every LSU starter ending the game with - plus/minus and only three players shooting above 45% from the field. The Tigers ended the game 7/27 from deep (26%) after starting the game sinking five of their first six triples.
Georgia needs to string together some tough W’s with the tournament just around the corner.
“I think we are a great team.” Blue Cain said in the post-game presser.
