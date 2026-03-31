Georgia Bulldogs' Guard Marcus "Smurf" Millender Announces Return to Athens

A major contributor for the Georgia Bulldogs has announced their return for the upcoming basketball season.

For the majority of teams, the college basketball season has come to a close as programs set their sights on next year and begin preparations for 2026-2027. One of the preliminary steps to those preparations is managing roster retention.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already had their fair share of departures this season, and have seen some major contributors announce their intentions to hit the transfer portal. However, the most recent development from the program is excellent news for the Dawgs.

According to reports, Bulldogs guard Marcus "Smurf" Millender has announced his intentions to return to the University of Georgia. Millender will be entering his fourth season of collegiate basketball. The Bulldogs' confirmed his return via social media.

Millender joined the Bulldogs ahead of last season and was one of the main contributors for the team's success. He finished the year averaging 12 points and just shy of five assists per game. His experience and veteran presence will be a massive boost for the Dawgs next season.

The Bulldogs have relied heavily on the play of their guards throughout the Mike White era and have also utilized the transfer portal to supplement their roster. Millender being a guard and transfer player himself, fits both categories and will almost certainly have an impact of Georgia's success this upcoming season.

Last season, Georgia was able to secure its second consecutive March Madness tournament appearance, and his looking to make it three-straight in 2027. With the leadership and continuity Millender provides, the team will have a fantastic opportunity to do so.

As the Bulldogs' offseason continues, the Bulldogs will look to retain as many pieces as possible and add some talented transfer players of their own. As more stories develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in-depth and timely coverage.