Georgia Bulldogs Dismantled by Saint Louis in First Round of March Madness Tournament

The Georgia Bulldogs were handily defeated in their first round matchup of the March Madness tournament.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025-2026 basketball season came to an unfortunate end Thursday night, as the Dawgs suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the Saint Louis Billikens. The loss resulted in the team's elimination from the March Madness tournament.

The first half was nothing short of a disaster for the Bulldogs' offense, as they shot less than 30% from the floor. The majority of Georgia's offense was provided thanks to some errant fouls from the Billikens.

With such a poor outing in the first half, Georgia had a ton of work to do in the final 20 minutes to save their season. However, the Dawgs were unable to change their fortunes in the second half and were soundly defeated

Georgia Bulldogs Dominated in Both Halves

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) dunks the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Saint Louis opened the second half with an 8-0 run that allowed for their lead to grow to more than 20 extremely quickly. By now, it appeared that the Dawgs' fate had been sealed and the prospect of a comeback became increasingly less likely.

The Billikens continued to pour it on, as their 8-0 run, quickly progressed to an 18-0 run, pushing the team's lead to 35 points with 15 minutes remaining in the contest. Georgia would respond with a small run of their own, cutting the lead down to 27. However, the Billikens would quickly reclaim control of the matchup, and would coast to a massive victory.

While the Bulldogs' year did not end the way fans had hoped, Mike White and his staff turned in an extremely impressive season that saw the program reach heights that it had not seen in many years. Should the Dawgs improve on this season's output, the future in Athens is extremely bright.