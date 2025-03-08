Georgia Bulldogs vs Vanderbilt Commodores Final Score: Dawgs All But Secure March Madness Birth
Georgia closed out the regular season with a 79-68 win over Vanderbilt, extending the Bulldogs' win streak to four games.
After a foul-filled first half where each team committed 11 fouls, Georgia found themselves in a tied game. The Bulldogs turned the ball over nine times in the first half, which they had done a good job avoiding in their last few games.
With 16:40 remaining in the game and Georgia leading by one, Dylan James and Silas Demary Jr. connected on back-to-back three pointers that blew the roof off of Stegman Coliseum. James has played a huge role in the Bulldogs' resurgence this season as he has seen increased minutes since the bye week.
Vanderbilt cut the Georgia lead to just two points with 9:51 remaining. The Bulldogs then had a season-defining response, going on a 15-0 run to ice the game. Dakota Leffew stole the ball and made a layup to make the lead 14, which made Stegman the loudest it has been all season. Leffew scored all 14 of his points in the last thirteen minutes of the game.
Silas Demary Jr. once again led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points. Demary has shown incredible growth throughout the season, playing at a truly elite level as of late.
With this win, Georgia has all but punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 11 years.
