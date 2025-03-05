Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue this impressive win streak in their 2025 season opener.
Under the tutelage of head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have become quite familiar with winning football games. But there is one area in particular where the Dawgs have become extremely familiar with winning and have amassed a winning streak that stretches far beyond the Kirby Smart era.
While winning the last game of the season is the goal for every college football team, winning the first game of the season and beginning the year with a strong start is equally as important. Since 2014, the Georgia Bulldogs have won every single one of their season openers and are looking to win their 12th straight in 2025.
During this decade-long streak, the Dawgs have won games in Athens, on the road, and in neutral sites. They have also defeated a handful of top-15 opponents such as the Clemson Tigers in 2021 and Oregon Ducks in 2022.
The Bulldogs will look to continue this impressive streak in their 2025 opener as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens on August 30th.
