Dawgs Daily

Georgia Upset St. Johns - Final Score 66-63

Arkesh Ray

Nov 10, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacting on the bench during the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White reacting on the bench during the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) beat No. 22 St John’s Red Storm (5-2) 66-63. On the second day of a back-to-back, with three Bulldogs fouled out, two of whom were starters, and a -8 discrepancy in offensive rebounds, Georgia somehow, someway pulls out a huge win. 

Holding on to a three-point lead with under 10 seconds left to play Silas Demary Jr came up with the clutch steal to seal the game and the victory.

Asa Newell bounced back from his nine-point game yesterday and had a team-high 18 points when he was charged with his fifth and final foul. Georgia’s Blue Cain had already fouled out at this point, and with Georgia fielding just a one-point lead with a little less than four minutes to play the outcome seemed grim for the Bulldogs.

Silas Demary Jr and Dylan James stepped up big in the clutch. Demary Jr hit a lead-taking layup with 1:59 left to take a 58-57 lead. On the next St. Johns possession Dylan James blocked a shot with 1:32 left to keep the one-point lead. 30 seconds later he hit a clutch and-1 bank shot after getting a huge offensive rebound to make it a four-point lead with just over a minute left to play. James off the bench today had five points and five blocks, two of which came in the final five minutes of play. 

Georgia's defense came to play, holding St. Johns to 19/61 from the field (31%) and 2/19 from three (10%). 

The Bulldogs earn a key victory, going 1-1 in Atlantis and proving that they can beat good teams.

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

ADVERTISING

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Arkesh Ray
ARKESH RAY

Current senior at the University of Georgia in pursuit of a Sports Media Certificate at UGA's Carmichael Sports Media Institute. I covered High School Sports as an intern for the Marietta Daily Journal and used to host my own radio show "Peach Empire Sports" where I got to talk football with Mohamed Sanu. I am a huge football and basketball fan and enjoy baseball, although not as much as the other two sports. I love sports and wish to share my passion with others through the written media."

Home/Georgia Bulldogs Basketball