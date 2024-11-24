Georgia Upset St. Johns - Final Score 66-63
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) beat No. 22 St John’s Red Storm (5-2) 66-63. On the second day of a back-to-back, with three Bulldogs fouled out, two of whom were starters, and a -8 discrepancy in offensive rebounds, Georgia somehow, someway pulls out a huge win.
Holding on to a three-point lead with under 10 seconds left to play Silas Demary Jr came up with the clutch steal to seal the game and the victory.
Asa Newell bounced back from his nine-point game yesterday and had a team-high 18 points when he was charged with his fifth and final foul. Georgia’s Blue Cain had already fouled out at this point, and with Georgia fielding just a one-point lead with a little less than four minutes to play the outcome seemed grim for the Bulldogs.
Silas Demary Jr and Dylan James stepped up big in the clutch. Demary Jr hit a lead-taking layup with 1:59 left to take a 58-57 lead. On the next St. Johns possession Dylan James blocked a shot with 1:32 left to keep the one-point lead. 30 seconds later he hit a clutch and-1 bank shot after getting a huge offensive rebound to make it a four-point lead with just over a minute left to play. James off the bench today had five points and five blocks, two of which came in the final five minutes of play.
Georgia's defense came to play, holding St. Johns to 19/61 from the field (31%) and 2/19 from three (10%).
The Bulldogs earn a key victory, going 1-1 in Atlantis and proving that they can beat good teams.
