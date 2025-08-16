Scrimmage No. 2 - What We Hope To Hear About Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are back inside Sanford Stadium this Saturday afternoon for another closed scrimmage as they prepare for the 2025 season opener. Here’s what we hope to hear.
It’s another secretive scrimmage Saturday in Athens. Kirby Smart and his CIA security team will have Sanford Stadium on lockdown as the Georgia Bulldogs scrimmage for the second time this fall. With limited people in attendance, we hope to hear some good things out of scrimmage No. 2.
Scrimmage one was “back and forth” and “competitive” according to Kirby Smart. Sources indicated to Bulldogs on SI that the defensive line was dominant at times. We know Ellis Robinson made some flashy plays, and we know the first team defense did a good job controlling the scrimmage.
So, as Scrimmage No. 2 arrives, here’s what we hope to hear.
Run Game Back and Forth
It sounds as if the defensive line controlled the first scrimmage, and all the talk from the coaching staff and players this offseason has been about a “new dedication” to running the football on offense. We hope to hear about some explosive runs. Georgia was one of the least explosive rushing teams in the sport a year ago, with just two 40+ runs from backs.
Zechariah Branch is Joined by Colbie Young and Noah Thomas
Sources were raving about Branch following the first scrimmage. Let’s see if Gunner Stockton can connect with Noah Thomas and Colbie Young Saturday afternoon. There’s got to be some verticality to this passing attack this season, and the big-bodied targets didn’t exactly get loose downfield in the first scrimmage per our sourcing. Show signs of being able to protect, get open, and deliver on deep strikes.
Safety Rotation Clarified
Sources have indicated they aren’t worried about the cornerback “battle”. That’s first world problems, they have four future NFL corners in Everrette, Harris, Robinson, and Jones and they just have to figure out which of them to play. The real question is at safety and whether or not someone is going to take that job next to KJ Bolden. Adrian Maddox has been the name during fall camp that’s emerged after the spring was all the rave about Zion Branch.
