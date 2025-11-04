Georgia vs Bellarmine Men's Basketball: Georgia Dominant in Season Opener
Georgia Bulldogs men's Basketball looked unstoppable in 104-59 win over Bellarmine to open the 2025 season.
Blue Cain scored the first bucket of the season for the Bulldogs with a transition layup off his own steal. Cain played decisively and aggressively all night, leading to a team-leading 17 points and a plus-18 plus-minus. Being one of the only returning impact players on this roster, Cain will have to continue taking on this larger role as the season progresses.
Georgia started this game cold from beyond the arc, shooting 1-6 from three in the first 7 minutes. BYU transfer forward Kannon Catchings drilled back-to-back threes mid-way through the half, propelling a Georgia offense that would score on 6 straight possessions.
Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson matched Blue Cain with a team-leading 17 points. Wilkinson is from the state of Georgia and seems to have found a great fit for his skills in this high-flying Georgia offense.
Freshman forward Jake Wilkins, the Son of all-time great Dominique Wilkins, announced himself in the second half, drilling a three for his first points. Wilkins then put down a thunderous dunk followed by a layup, capping a 7-point run. The freshman tallied 12 points in his career debut.
Despite having a solid game overall, Georgia's defense had a hard time containing Bellarmine forward Jac Karasinski, who scored 23 points.
With seven first-year Bulldogs (transfers and freshmen) getting minutes tonight, it is safe to say that this team will just continue to come together as the season continues. Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at 7:00 pm.