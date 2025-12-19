Georgia vs WCU Men’s Basketball: Dawgs Extend Win Streak

The Georgia Bulldogs reached the century mark once again in a 112-82 win over Western Carolina on Thursday.

Georgia dominated this game from start to finish for their 10th win of the season. Jeremiah Wilkinson showed true superstar potential with 26 points on 7-11 shooting. Wilkinson was brought in this offseason to be an electric scorer for this team, and so far, he has been exactly that.

Somto Cyril also impressed with a double-double and a career high of 15 points. Cyril had to take a step forward after the Bulldogs lost Asa Newell to the draft last offseason, and the sophomore is becoming a true two-way player for this team.

Blue Cain, Jordan Ross, and Smurf Millender also had double digits as UGA continues to lead the nation in points per game. The Bulldogs are elite around the rim and in transition. When the three-point shot is going, this team can score with any team. The only question left to be asked is how consistently the Bulldogs can shoot similarly to how they did tonight.

With just two games remaining until SEC play, Georgia is ranked and starting click on all cylinders. As good as this start to the season has been, the Bulldogs will need to continue improving as the SEC appears to be one of the toughest conferences in the country this year.

Georgia will have the weekend off before taking on West Georgia on Monday in Stegman Coliseum at 2:00 pm EST.

