Georgia vs West Georgia Men's Basketball: Dawgs offense explodes

Blue Cain led the charge as the Georgia Bulldogs picked up another dominant win 103-74 over West Georgia.

The nation’s highest scoring offense did not skip a beat in this one, getting over the century mark once again. This is the sixth time this season that the Bulldogs have done this and the second game in a row.

Georgia’s second leading scorer on the season, Blue Cain, had another great game with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jeremiah Wilkinson, Georgia's leading scorer on the season, was right behind Cain with 19 points. This guard duo is proving to be among the best in the sport as each player has shown the ability to create shots and take over games.

Somto Cyril, per usual, was dominant down low in this one. Cyril collected 15 rebounds and blocked 4 shots while playing the most minutes on the team. The sophomore is improving rapidly and solidifying a key position for this team going forward.

Georgia shot 31% from three, which is right around their season average. While this number is not particularly impressive, staying above 30% along with this teams ability to score in so many other ways is the key to staying elite as the competition stiffens and SEC play begins.

Coach Mike White and his team will have one more tune up game before conference play begins as they will face Long Island University on Monday, December 29th inside Stegman Coliseum. (7:00 pm EST)

