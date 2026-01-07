Georgia vs Florida Men's Basketball: Dawgs Fall to the Gators

Florida played an incredible second half in 92-77 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Georgia guards Jordan Ross and Smurf Millender set the tone in a tight first half, getting to the basket and creating shots. Somto Cyril was ejected early in the first due to a flagrant two foul on an elbow towards Florida center Rueben Chinyelu. The loss of Cyril was a crucial one, as Florida does most of its scoring down low. Georgia was able to stay in the game despite losing a great defender, trailing by just one point at halftime.

Florida started the second half hot, going on a 12-2 run to start the frame. From that point forward, the Gators dominated the Bulldogs, specifically in the paint. Florida out-rebounded Georgia 56 to 35 in this game, with 22 offensive rebounds.

Georgia fought back in the later minutes of the game, cutting the lead to as little as 10 points. This type of resiliency will pay dividends for the Bulldogs in the future.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Georgia’s leading scorer, had an off game, scoring just 2 points on 1-9 shooting. Smurf Millender impressed, scoring a team-leading 18 points. Millender has been playing well as of late and is becoming a key contributor in a sixth-man type of role for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is now 13-2 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play. The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday on the road against South Carolina at 2:00 pm EST.

