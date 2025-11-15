Georgia vs Georgia Tech Men's Basketball: Dawgs on Top
Blue Cain and Jeremiah Wilkinson shined as Georgia defeated Georgia tech 92-87 Friday night.
Emotions were high to start this rivalry matchup. Blue Cain cashed in his own steal with a thunderous dunk on the other end and immediately received a technical foul for his celebration.
After a highly competitive 17 minutes, Georgia trailed 43-40. Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson ignited Stegman Coliseum with back-to-back fast break slams, giving Georgia a 46-45 lead at halftime.
Georgia opened the second half with two quick buckets, followed by an 11-0 run from Georgia Tech, giving the Yellow Jackets a 56-50 lead. This initiated a Georgia timeout, as they found themselves in this situation for the first time this season. A response was needed, and the Bulldogs delivered.
With the game tied at 66 a piece and 8:53 remaining in regulation, Georgia went on a game-defining run. Somto Cyril blocked a layup, followed by two made free throws from Smurf Millender. Jordan Ross then drained a corner three, followed by a show-stopping dunk from Somto Cyril on the next possession.
Blue Cain threw down his second dunk of the game at the 5-minute mark, putting an exclamation point on a run that allowed UGA to control the rest of the game. Cain finished the game with a team-leading 18 points and 5 rebounds.
Jeremiah Wilkinson continued to show high-level scoring ability, tying the team lead with 18 points. Wilkinson and Cain are becoming the clear top options for this team offensively.
With this win, the Bulldogs have now won two in a row against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia will have the weekend off before taking on Florida A&M at home on Monday. (6:30 pm)