Georgia vs Auburn Men's Basketball: Dawgs Win a Thriller

Jeremiah Wilkinson shined as the Georgia Bulldogs win a classic over Auburn in overtime, 104-100.

Georgia starts 1-0 in the SEC behind multiple incredible performances and great resiliency. A mostly back and fourth game led to the Bulldogs holding a 92-88 lead with just 5 seconds remaining in regulation. Auburn Guard Keyshawn Hall was fouled on a three, sending him to the line with a chance to cut the lead to one.

Hall made the first two free throws before missing the last. Kevin Overton grabbed the rebound and quickly threw up a shot over multiple defenders to tie the game. Stegman Coliseum was in shock as an improbable overtime was on its way.

Auburn took control to start overtime, leading 98-95 with 2:56 remaining. Georgia needed someone to turn to in this moment, and Jeremiah Wilkinson delivered. After getting to the line and hitting 1 of 2 free throws, Wilkinson drained back to back threes to give Georgia a 102-98 lead.

Auburn had a chance to tie or go ahead with under 10 seconds remaining. Dylan James then had the ultimate high effort play stealing the ball on a pass down low to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

Georgia's backcourt was incredible in this game. Jeremiah Wilkinson led the charge with 31 points and multiple clutch shots. Marcus "Smurf" Millender had his best game of the season so far with 24 points and 5 made threes. Blue Cain and Jordan Ross also shined, scoring 15 and 12 respectivley. This type of backcourt play has been missing for the Bulldogs over the last few years and is a great sign for how consistently this team will be able to score.

Somto Cyril was a force down low. The Sophomore center stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Cyril leads the SEC in dunks and is currently second in blocked shots.

This win gives Georgia its second best starting record in program history at 13-1. The Bulldogs will head to Gainesville on Tuesday to take on rival Florida at 7:00 pm EST.

