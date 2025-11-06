Georgia vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Men's Basketball: Dawgs Stay Undefeated
Despite a bad shooting performance, Georgia's defense dominated in a 94-29 win over the Maryland-East Shore Hawks.
Georgia started this game in a full-court press defensively, forcing a turnover on Maryland-East Shore’s second possession. Blue Cain made a layup off the steal, leading to an immediate timeout from the Hawks. UGA dominated defensively from start to finish, forcing 31 turnovers and only allowing 29 points on 20% shooting from the Hawks.
The Bulldogs started this game 0-17 from three, until Blue Cain drilled a corner three to end the drought with under 2 minutes left in the half. Georgia finished the game 8-40. Three-pointers were an emphasis this offseason, but poor performances from behind the arc in Georgia’s first two contests are a mild concern for this offense as the season progresses. With players like Blue Cain, Jeremiah Wilkinson, Kannon Catchings, and Smurf Millender, who have shot the three well in the past, the Bulldogs are bound to get going eventually.
Blue Cain led the Bulldogs in scoring for the second consecutive game with 16 points, and showed serious effort collected 6 rebounds from the guard position. Cain seems to be settling in as Georgia's top scoring option in his third season.
True freshman Jake Wilkins got started earlier in this game than last, laying down an alley-op dunk, assisted by Kannon Catchings with 11 minutes left in the first, followed by a giant block on the other end. Wilkins added another incredible dunk from an assist off the backboard, courtesy of Jeremiah Wilkinson. The true freshman is making quite the first impression as he has put together back-to-back double-digit scoring outings.
Despite not performing its best, Georgia still won this game by a convincing 65 points. The Bulldogs will have a few days off before facing Morehead State in Athens on Sunday at 2 pm.