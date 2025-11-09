Georgia vs Morehead State Men's Basketball: Dawgs Stay Undefeated
Georgia's high flying offense shines as the Bulldogs roll past Morehead State 120-81.
Just four days removed from a 94-point performance against Maryland-East Shore, the Georgia Bulldogs put up one of the most impressive offensive showings in program history against Morehead State.
BYU transfer forward Kannon Catchings got the Dawgs off to a hot start, scoring 11 points in the first 3 minutes of the game. Catchings finished the game with 14 points and 6 rebounds, continuing to make a huge impact on this roster.
Cal Transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson showed superstar potential, scoring an efficient 22 points on 8/12 shooting. Wilkinson won ACC 6th man of the year last season as a freshman at Cal, and looks to be taking a step forward this season for the Bulldogs.
True Freshman legacy Jake Wilkins impressed once again in this game with 15 points and 4 rebounds. Wilkins has been a highlight machine through three games as a freshman, adding another SportsCenter top-10-caliber dunk to his resume late in the second half.
Catchings, Wilkinson, and Wilkins are all first year players for the Bulldogs, and they were the stars in this game. The additions that Head Coach Mike White and his staff made in the offseason are proving to be crucial for this teams success.
Georgia is averaging 106 points through its first three games. A team that struggled at times in the scoring department last year now leads the SEC in scoring so far this season.
The Bulldogs will have five days off before facing in-state rival Georgia Tech at home Friday at 9 pm.