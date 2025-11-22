Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Xavier Men's Basketball: Georgia Wins a Thriller

Marcus "Smurf" Millender cashed a game-winning three in the final seconds as Georgia battled through adversity to stay undefeated, 78-77.

Austin Mixon

Nov 3, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) shoots between Bellarmine Knights forward Donovan Hunter (7) and guard Tyler Doyle (2) at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After a back-and-forth first half where each team traded buckets, Georgia hit its stride. The Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run to end the half, taking a commanding 53-41 lead. Blue Cain got off to an incredible start, scoring 14 in the first frame.

The second half was a different story as Xavier did not go away quietly. The Musketeers clawed back as point guard All Wright drilled a step back go-ahead three to take a 77-75 lead with under two minutes remaining. Wright scored 17 points in 34 minutes.

Georgia came up with a pivotal defensive stop, giving themselves a chance to either tie the game or take the lead with 28 seconds remaining. Smurf Millender drained a long three to take the lead, and the Bulldogs got the stop on the other end to secure the last-second victory.

Blue Cain led the Bulldogs in scoring again with 16. Cain has become the top option for Georgia and looks to be taking a step forward as a Junior.

This was an identity-defining win for this Bulldogs team as they had not scored in over three minutes before Millender's game-winning shot. Though Georgia did a lot wrong in this one, they were right in the end. The Bulldogs advance in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic and will take on the Clemson Tigers on Sunday at 1 pm.

