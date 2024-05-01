Former FSU Player Receiver Georgia For Players Opting Out in Orange Bowl
A former Florida State Seminole turned NFL player made some pretty interesting comments as to why there were so many opt-outs in the 2024 Orange Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs’ most recent college football matchup was a historic defeat of the Florida State Seminoles in the 2024 Orange Bowl. The Dawgs dominated in a 63-3 victory to close out their season with a 13-1 record and hand the Seminoles their first and only loss of the 2023 season.
While the victory was indeed a historic beatdown, revisionists claim that the Dawgs’ dominance should not be legitimately recognized due to the number of opt-outs Florida State had heading into the game. The Noles’ opt-outs were a result of the 13-0 team before being snubbed by the college football playoff committee and left out of the 4-team tournament.
In the aftermath of the controversial exclusion and historic victory, one former Nole has spoken out and blamed the Bulldogs for the reason so many Florida State players opted out of the Orange Bowl game. Former Florida State and newly drafted Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman claims that had Georgia won their game against Alabama in the SEC Championship, Florida State would not have any opt-outs.
“If you [Georgia] would have won, you would’ve found out who’s better between Florida State and Georgia.” Said Coleman. “You would’ve played us in the ‘matter bowl’, the bowl that mattered. We aren’t gonna play in the bowl that doesn’t matter, that’s a waste of time. But if y’all would have won and did what y’all were supposed to do, you would’ve had to see us.”
Many believe that Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship was inadvertently the reason that both the Bulldogs and Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff, given that the loss propelled Alabama into the fourth playoff spot. While Georgia may have some responsibility in the Seminoles’ opt-outs, it’s hard to imagine that Florida State’s starters would have made a 60-point difference in the game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
