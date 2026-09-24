BREAKING: Georgia Football Confirms Big News About Nate Frazier Heading into Showdown with Oklahoma

ATHENS - No. 2 Georgia Football will be taking on a very wounded Oklahoma Saturday in Sanford Stadium, but the Bulldogs are banged up as well.

Georgia Football’s starting running back Nate Frazier is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Sooners. Frazier left Georgia’s 45-17 win at Arkansas with what appeared to be an injury, but coach Kirby Smart addressed Frazier and WR Isiah Canion following the game.

“I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know,” Smart said. “Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to.”

On Monday, reporters followed up with Smart regarding Frazier.

“I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play,” Smart said Monday.

The designation “questionable” means that Frazier and Cannon are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.

Justice Fitzpatrick, a defensive back, is also listed as questionable in the report. Georgia DB Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison and DL Chase Linton are all designated as “out” for Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, some of the Sooners’ best players could miss the game Saturday. OL Michael Fasusi is listed as “out” while DL David Stone and WR Jer'Michael Carter are listed as “questionable”.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Fasusi was not likely to play against Georgia. He’s not played since the Sooners’ opener against UTEP. Stone was injured Monday at practice when his knee collided with a walk-on player.

"He ran his knee into a scout-team player during a jog-through, and it kind of popped out," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables told reporters Tuesday. "We'll see where he's at. The X-rays were positive, I guess, in reporting the news, so that's all I'm doing — reporting the news. But he said his pain was about a two out of 10 right now, so we'll kind of go from there.”

Carter had nine catches for 101 yards for Oklahoma last season.