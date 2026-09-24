BREAKING: Georgia Football Confirms Big News About Nate Frazier Heading into Showdown with Oklahoma
In this story:
ATHENS - No. 2 Georgia Football will be taking on a very wounded Oklahoma Saturday in Sanford Stadium, but the Bulldogs are banged up as well.
Georgia Football’s starting running back Nate Frazier is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Sooners. Frazier left Georgia’s 45-17 win at Arkansas with what appeared to be an injury, but coach Kirby Smart addressed Frazier and WR Isiah Canion following the game.
“I think both of them are fine. I don't honestly know,” Smart said. “Nate had a little ding. It's bothering him. We're going to go check on it, and Isaiah the same way. But I thought both of them probably could've played if they needed to.”
On Monday, reporters followed up with Smart regarding Frazier.
“I think's going to be fine. It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play,” Smart said Monday.
The designation “questionable” means that Frazier and Cannon are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition” according to the parameters set forth by the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report protocols.
Justice Fitzpatrick, a defensive back, is also listed as questionable in the report. Georgia DB Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison and DL Chase Linton are all designated as “out” for Saturday’s game.
Meanwhile, some of the Sooners’ best players could miss the game Saturday. OL Michael Fasusi is listed as “out” while DL David Stone and WR Jer'Michael Carter are listed as “questionable”.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Fasusi was not likely to play against Georgia. He’s not played since the Sooners’ opener against UTEP. Stone was injured Monday at practice when his knee collided with a walk-on player.
"He ran his knee into a scout-team player during a jog-through, and it kind of popped out," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables told reporters Tuesday. "We'll see where he's at. The X-rays were positive, I guess, in reporting the news, so that's all I'm doing — reporting the news. But he said his pain was about a two out of 10 right now, so we'll kind of go from there.”
Carter had nine catches for 101 yards for Oklahoma last season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post