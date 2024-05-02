Georgia Football Provides First Look at Brock Bowers in Raiders Jersey
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has provided a first look as to what Brock Bowers will look like in action with his new team.
For three seasons, Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers terrorized opposing defenses on his way to becoming one of the greatest college football tight ends in the history of the sport. Bowers’ magnificent career ultimately led to him earning the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft where he would be trading the Red and Black of the Georgia Bulldogs for the Silver and Black of the Las Vegas Raiders.
While the NFL season is still months away and it will be a while before fans get to see Bowers dawn his new threads, the Georgia Bulldogs social media team did an excellent job of giving both Bulldogs and Raiders fans a sneak peek as to what the tight end will look like in action during the 2024 NFL season.
Although seeing Brock Bowers in anything other than a Georgia jersey may take some getting used to for Bulldog fans. The NFL Rookie is sure to be one of the most closely followed players of the 2024 season and will likely be playing football at the professional level for many more years to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
First Round:
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (13th Overall)
Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (18th Overall)
Second Round:
Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (34th Overall)
Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (42nd Overall)
Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (58th Overall)
Third Round:
Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89th Overall)
Fifth Round:
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (141st overall)
Sixth Round:
Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
