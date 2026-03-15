A Historic Drought Could End for the Georgia Bulldogs During the 2026 NFL Draft

The Georgia Bulldogs could see a lengthy drought end during the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is how it could happen.

The NFL Draft is just over a month away as hundreds of eager NFL prospects are closer than ever to having their professional football dreams turned into a reality. With anticipation building around the event, more and more analysts are beginning to pay close attention to draft trends.

Among the many trends in this year's draft, are a handful of notable streaks that fans could see continue, or come to an end this season. One notable trend involves the Georgia Bulldogs, who have become consistent contributors to rosters all across the league.

But the Bulldogs could see a massive drought end this season, and all that would have to happen for it to take place is one specific franchise selecting a Georgia player. The franchise is of course, the Dallas Cowboys.

It has been nearly 15 years since the organization has taken a single Bulldog in the NFL Draft, with the last Georgia player drafted by Dallas being running back Shaun Chapas, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The Cowboys have never selected a Bulldog in the first round.

Despite rarely taking Georgia Bulldogs in the draft, one of the Cowboys' biggest contributors this season was former Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens, who finished the 2025 season with more than 1,400 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Georgia Bulldogs Recent Draft History With NFL Organizations

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Many other organizations across the NFL have made a concerted effort to select former Bulldogs on draft day. The most notable of these franchises is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have selected numerous Dawgs over the past few classes, and have appeared in two Super Bowls over the past five years.

Other franchises such as the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders have also made notable Bulldog acquisitions over the past few offseasons, and will heavily rely on said Bulldogs to drastically improve the output of their roster.

While the success of George Pickens and other former Bulldogs around the league may not be enough to entice Jerry Jones and the Cowboys into selecting a Georgia player, the recent trend around the league suggests that doing so may be a sart choice.

This year's NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd, and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th. Coverage for this event can be found on the NFL Network, ABC, as well as ESPN.