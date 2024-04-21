CFB Expert Thinks Georgia's Carson Beck Will be No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft
Carson Beck is entering his second year starting at the University of Georgia and the hype for his 2024 season is well underway. ESPN's Greg McLeroy thinks he could be QB1 in 2025.
The University of Georgia has plenty of expectations entering the 2024 season, as per usual at this point in this program's history. They will be pre-season ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, and they have arguably the best quarterback in the sport in the form of Carson Beck.
ESPN's CFB analys, Greg McCleroy is bullish on Becks' potential to be great this season for the Bulldogs — a year in which they will have 5 preseason ranked opponents on their schedule.
"I think Carson Beck is arguably the most talented passer returning in the sport this year," McElroy said. "Now, does that necessarily mean he has the strongest arm, he has the quickest release, he has all these other things? Last year, arm would have gone to Joe Milton at Tennessee, but if you look at his efficiency it was not what you wanted it to be."
Arm talent across the board, I'm taking Carson Beck of the Georgia Bulldogs, decided to return this year, and think he would've been a top-ten pick. But I think next year he certainly has the inside track to possibly be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025."
Georgia's rosters is one of the best in the sports. If Carson Beck plays like the No. 1 overall pick this season, you should see quite a leap on the offensive side of the football.
