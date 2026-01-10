Georgia Bulldogs Punter Brett Thorson Announces Entrance Into 2026 NFL Draft

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in their first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is punter Brett Thorson, who announced that he will be officially entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thorson took to social media to announce his decision and thank all of Dawgnation for its support over the years. The punter once again displayed his humorous personality, stating that he owes all Georgia fans a beer, should they make it to Australia.

Dawg nation, The memories and friendships I have made over the last 4 years I will forever be thankful for," wrote Thorson. "I owe all of you a beer if you ever make it to Australia 🍻 Thank you and go dawgs always 🐶."

Thorson was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class and quickly made his presence known with a plethora of boming punts that gained national attention and helped him become a household name nationally.

Throughout his career, the punter became a fan-favorite for his hilarious personality and iconic Australian accent. Thorson's rise to fame as a special teams player is extremely unique, given how infrequently they see the field.

What Brett Thorson's Departure Means for the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punting during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Thorson's departure is not only saddening for Bulldog fans, but it could also have a lasting impact on the Bulldogs' defense. The punter's ability to flip fields and pin opposing offenses was an extremely underrated aspect of Georgia football and he will surely be missed.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

While Georgia fans would likely love to see Thorson in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.