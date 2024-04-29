Carson Beck Predicted to Be No.1 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
According to this way too early mock draft, this Georgia Bulldog will be the first player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2024 NFL Draft has come to a close and the Georgia Bulldogs have once again made a massive appearance. The Dawgs saw a massive eight players selected over the weekend, with five players getting their names called in the first two rounds. With the 2024 Draft in the rear-view, many experts have begun making their “way too early” predictions as to how the first round of next year’s draft will shake out.
According to a 2025 mock draft by USA Today, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck is expected to be the first player taken off the board in next year’s draft. Beck finished his 2023 campaign with an impressive 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and led the Bulldogs to their third-straight undefeated regular season.
Should Beck be selected first overall in next year’s draft, he will become the second Bulldog selected first overall under Kirby Smart and will be the first Georgia quarterback taken at the number one spot since Matthew Stafford was taken by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
First Round:
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (13th Overall)
Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (18th Overall)
Second Round:
Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (34th Overall)
Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (42nd Overall)
Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (58th Overall)
Third Round:
Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89th Overall)
Fifth Round:
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (141st overall)
Sixth Round:
Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Tramel Walthour – Baltimore Ravens
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia Football Practice Notes From Day 2 of Spring Ball
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA