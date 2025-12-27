ESPN Announces Broadcast Crew For Sugar Bowl - College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

The broadcast crew that will be calling this year's Sugar Bowl game has been announced by ESPN.

The first round of the College Football Playoff is set to begin this weekend as eight teams will battle for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals. One of the biggest spectacles in this year's quarterfinals is expected to be played in New Orleans, for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl has a long-standing tradition of being one of the most iconic games of the bowl season, boasting a rich history with some incredible moments. The year's matchup is set to take place between the Georgia Bulldogs and the winner of Ole Miss vs Tulane.

As the countdown to kickoff for this prestigious game continues, more and more details surrounding the matchup have begun to be released. The latest development is the broadcast team that will be calling the game.

According to reports, this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl will have a crew of Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, and Laura Rutledge. McDonough will handle all play by play responsibilities, while McElroy will be responsible for color commentary. Both McGrath and Rutledge will be on the sidelines for live, in-game updates.

Georgia Looking for Second Victory Over Ole Miss in 2025

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is brought down by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the fourth quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

These two programs met earlier this year in the regular season, as the Bulldogs handed the Rebels their only loss of the season up to this point. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton turned in arguably his best performance of the year, accounting for five total touchdowns. The Dawgs were not forced to punt in the entire contest.

Statistical trends appear to favor the Bulldogs in the matchup, as Georgia is 4-0 in "rematch" games under head coach Kirby Smart. In those four matchups, no opponent has scored more than one touchdown.

Georgia will look to have similar success against their SEC opponents in hopes of earning a second victory over the Rebels this season. With a win, the Dawgs will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals and will be one step closer to another national title victory. With a loss, however, the team will experience another early exit in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs and Rebels will begin their highly anticipated Sugar Bowl matchup on Thursday, January 1st, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kick off for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be made available on ESPN.