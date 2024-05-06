CBS Ranks Georgia No. 1 in Post-Spring SEC Power Rankings
According to CBS Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs are the highest ranked team in the SEC following spring practice.
Now that spring practices have wrapped up all over the nation, teams have begun their offseason training and workouts in preparation for the regular season. Unfortunately for college football fans, that means that it will be months before their teams will be in action on the field.
Despite the lack of action currently taking place in the college football world. Speculations and anticipation for the upcoming season are extremely high. In response to the high anticipation, many experts have begun creating power rankings for teams all over the sport.
According to CBS Sports, Georgia and Texas were in a heated battle for the number one ranking. But it was ultimately the Bulldogs’ experience in the SEC, the prestige of quarterback Carson Beck, and the team’s ferocious defense that won voters over.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will face off this season on October 19th for the first time ever as SEC opponents. The game is predicted by many to be one of the best matchups of the regular season and could prove to be an instant classic.
CBS Sports SEC Power Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ole Miss
4. Alabama
5. Missouri
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. Oklahoma
9. Kentucky
10. Texas A&M
11. Florida
12. Auburn
13. South Carolina
14. Arkansas
15. Mississippi State
16. Vanderbilt
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
