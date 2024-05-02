Dawgs Daily

Colin Cowherd Claims Carson Beck is "Georgia Good", Not a Top-5 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

This notable analyst gave a rather interesting take about Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Carson Beck this week

Christian Kirby II

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Beck has become one of the most recognizable names in college football for the 2024 season. The Georgia Bulldogs’ signal caller is coming off of an excellent 24-touchdown season where he led the Georgia Bulldogs to their third straight 12-0 start. His successes in 2023 and highly anticipated final season have led to the Georgia quarterback to be predicted by many to first player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there is one analyst who is not buying the hype. 

Notable sports analyst Colin Cowherd stated on his podcast earlier this week that he did not believe that Carson Beck was worthy of a top-5 pick and implied that Beck’s skills were a result of the team that he was on. 

“I don’t think he [Beck] is a top-five pick.” Said Cowherd. “I think he’s Georgia good.” 

Cowherd’s statement about the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman is likely to ruffle feathers in the Georgia fanbase and will almost undoubtedly be brought up at a later time should Beck succeed in earning a top-5 selection in next year’s NFL Draft. In the meantime, Beck and the Bulldogs will likely focus on returning to the College Football Playoff after barely missing it in the 2023 season. 

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech

