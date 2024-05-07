Georgia's Carson Beck Betting Odds Favorite for First Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck has surpassed Shedeur Sanders as the betting odds favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
The 2024 NFL draft wrapped up not too long ago but the attention is already shifting towards the 2025 NFL draft. Analysts are starting to fill out their preseason boards and focus in on who could potentially be the first overall pick next year. And after just a couple of weeks, there has already been a change in the betting odds list.
When the odds initially opened, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the favorite to be next year's first overall pick. Now, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has over taken the top spot. Carson Beck is now the favorite to be the first pick next year at +300, with Sanders next at +450, via FanDuel. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is third, at +1400. Miami quarterback Cameron Ward is at +1700. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is listed at +1900.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released a 2025 NFL mock draft for the first round and he had three Bulldogs not only going in the first round but within the first 15 picks of the draft. Reid said Beck was his fourth quarterback on the 2024 NFL draft board and was trending towards becoming a top 50 player in this year's draft before Beck announced he was coming back for another season. The hype is certainly starting to build around the Georgia quarterback. Preseason Heisman favorite, potential number one overall pick and the expectation that Georgia makes a run at the national title.
Last season for Georgia, Beck threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also completed 72 percent of his balls and as he enters his second season as the starter for the Bulldogs, many are expecting those numbers to only get better and for him to become an even more desriable NFL draft prospect in the eyes of the professional football league.
