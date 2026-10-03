Donald Trump to attend Georgia Football vs. Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa
ATHENS - President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he would attend Georgia Football’s huge matchup with Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
Trump made the announcement during a rally at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Trump’s announcement is eight days before No. 7 Alabama hosts the No. 2 Bulldogs. The game is one of the most-anticipated games of 2026.
"We love Alabama," Trump said during the Mobile rally. "In fact, we love it so much I'll be here again next Saturday to watch a football game between Georgia and Alabama. They say it's gonna be a good game. I would think so. One is rated No. 2 and one is rated No. 7, but that doesn't matter too much at this stage."
Georgia officials told Dawg Post earlier this week that they were uncertain if Trump would attend the game.
This is the third time Trump has watched Georgia-Alabama. In 2018, the two programs squared off for the national title in Atlanta - with Alabama winning on the improbable 2nd-and-26 play in overtime. In 2024, Georgia rallied to take a lead late only to witness magic from Alabama at the close of a game to win.
In both games fans struggled to get into the stadium due to the extra security required with a president on hand. A week ago Trump watched No. 1 Texas’ win over Tennessee last weekend in Knoxville, and Tennessee officials urged fans to get into Neyland Stadium early for the noon kickoff.
This is the fourth time Trump has visited Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Georgia-Alabama is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC. ESPN’s College Gameday is expected to be on hand for the day as well, but that has not yet been announced by Disney.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post