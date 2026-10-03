Donald Trump to attend Georgia Football vs. Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa

ATHENS - President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he would attend Georgia Football’s huge matchup with Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Trump made the announcement during a rally at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Trump’s announcement is eight days before No. 7 Alabama hosts the No. 2 Bulldogs. The game is one of the most-anticipated games of 2026.

"We love Alabama," Trump said during the Mobile rally. "In fact, we love it so much I'll be here again next Saturday to watch a football game between Georgia and Alabama. They say it's gonna be a good game. I would think so. One is rated No. 2 and one is rated No. 7, but that doesn't matter too much at this stage."

Georgia officials told Dawg Post earlier this week that they were uncertain if Trump would attend the game.

This is the third time Trump has watched Georgia-Alabama. In 2018, the two programs squared off for the national title in Atlanta - with Alabama winning on the improbable 2nd-and-26 play in overtime. In 2024, Georgia rallied to take a lead late only to witness magic from Alabama at the close of a game to win.

In both games fans struggled to get into the stadium due to the extra security required with a president on hand. A week ago Trump watched No. 1 Texas’ win over Tennessee last weekend in Knoxville, and Tennessee officials urged fans to get into Neyland Stadium early for the noon kickoff.

This is the fourth time Trump has visited Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Georgia-Alabama is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC. ESPN’s College Gameday is expected to be on hand for the day as well, but that has not yet been announced by Disney.