President Donald Trump To Attend Alabama-Georgia Football Game in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — President Donald Trump has announced that he will attend Alabama's Oct. 10 football game against Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The announcement came from Trump's rally at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala., where he is speaking on the campus of South Alabama ahead of November's midterm elections.

The visit comes as No. 7 Alabama prepares to host the No. 2 Bulldogs in one of the most anticipated games of its 2026 schedule. Both teams are undefeated and on the short list of national championship contenders.

Trump previously attended Alabama's 41-34 win over Georgia on Sept. 28, 2024. The university announced his planned attendance ahead of that game and said The University of Alabama Police Department would coordinate security efforts with the U.S. Secret Service.

Trump also visited Bryant-Denny Stadium for Alabama's 46-41 loss to LSU in 2019, and gave the university's commencement address in May 2025.

Alabama and Georgia have developed a prominent rivalry during the College Football Playoff era, with the teams meeting multiple times in SEC Championship Games and national championship contests.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

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